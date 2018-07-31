(biggieshortye/Twitter)

Homes ordered evacuated due to fire in Coquitlam suburb

RCMP say a structure fire on Tuesday morning has also led to road closures

Homes in a Coquitlam neighbourhood are under evacuation as crews battle a structure fire near Ranch Park.

The flames have also closed Spurway Avenue between Daybreak Avenue and Ranch Park Way, RCMP said. Residents in the 3000 block of Spurway have been told to evacuate their homes.

According to social media, smoke can be seen from Harbour Village.

RCMP said the fire started at about 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, and that it is too early to determine the cause.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Just Posted

Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze cut into Vancouver Giants logo

Cloverdale’s corn maze opens for its 19th season on Aug. 26

Surrey teen faces charges after crashing into Vancouver police car

Charges of weapons, drug possession pending

Dog’s death prompts calls for safer rail crossing in Delta Nature Reserve

Unsanctioned crossing where the dog died frequently used by park visitors

From B.C. to Bahrain, Surrey MMA fighter takes talent overseas

Jeremy Kennedy will continue career overseas after stint in UFC

Man arrested for assaulting Delta police officer in nursing home

Police say the man cut an officer with a switchblade after learning of his mother’s imminent passing

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Homes ordered evacuated due to fire in Coquitlam suburb

RCMP say a structure fire on Tuesday morning has also led to road closures

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Most Read