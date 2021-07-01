Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire

A lightning-caused wildfire in Kamloops’ Juniper Ridge neighbourhood on July 1, 2021. (@sarah_sandholm/Twitter)A lightning-caused wildfire in Kamloops’ Juniper Ridge neighbourhood on July 1, 2021. (@sarah_sandholm/Twitter) Residents of Valleyview prepare to leave their home as a fire between their neighbourhood and Valleyview grows on July 1. (Kamloops This Week photo) (@SlayIen/Twitter) (Galen Barnhardt photo)

UPDATE: July 2, 1 a.m.

Just an hour after the City of Kamloops rescinded an evacuation order for the Juniper Ridge neighbourhood, another has been issued.

The order applies to all homes on Capilano Drive and all properties on Nechako Drive, east of Qu’Appelle Boulevard.

12:25 am: A new tactical evacuation is being carried out in Juniper Ridge for all properties on Capilano Drive and all properties on Nechako Drive, east of Qu'Appelle Boulevard.https://t.co/mGbNUZaFCf #kamloops — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) July 2, 2021

As the Kamloops emergency support services reception centre is full due to people fleeing the Lytton and Sparks Lake fires, the city is asking residents to seek shelter with friends or family for the night.

The TNRD is advising all evacuees that are in Kamloops or that are heading to the area that the Kamloops Reception Centre is at full capacity #BCWildfire — TNRD (@TNRD) July 2, 2021

UPDATE: 11:30 p.m.

Residents of Kamloops’ Juniper Ridge and Valleyview neighbourhoods can return to their homes, the City of Kamloops says. But a fire in the area continues to burn.

Good news – All tactical evacuation orders have been rescinded. Residents in Valleyview and Juniper Ridge can return home. #kamloops — City of Kamloops (@cityofkamloops) July 2, 2021

Evacuation orders caused by a blaze between Juniper and Valleyview were rescinded just more than an hour after they were issued.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 p.m.

Homes in Kamloops’ Juniper Ridge neighbourhood are being evacuated as a lighting-caused fire grows in the hills between Juniper and Valleyview.

The fire is one of many that have started due to a rolling thunderstorm, which arrived at about 6 p.m. and is still producing thunder and lightning as of 10 p.m.

The fire below Juniper is burning west toward Valleyview and was last estimated at 50 hectares.

The City of Kamloops has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to support the fire department battling the blaze. The RCMP is carrying out a tactical evacuation for all properties south of Valleyview Drive from River Road to Highland Drive. Properties north of Nechako Drive in Juniper are also under an evacuation order.

“Evacuated residents are asked to seek shelter with friends and family for tonight, as the ESS (emergency support services) reception centre are currently at capacity supporting evacuees from the Lytton and surrounding area wildfires. Further details on an ESS registration will follow tomorrow,” reads a release from the city.

The city is asking residents and businesses to stop irrigation to protect water supply for fire crews.

The @cityofkamloops has activated its EOC to support the fire department currently battling the fire burning in East #Kamloops. Tactical evacuation of affected areas is currently in place: https://t.co/K5ObkUoKTw #BCwildfire — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 2, 2021

Kamloops This Week spoke to Linda Bolton as she prepared to leave her Capilano Drive Home. She and her husband joined a long line of vehicles snaking their way down Highland Road — the only way in and out of the neighbourhood.

Bolton said firefighters were going door to door, telling residents to leave immediately.

Her neighbour banged on her door before firefighters arrived.

“It’s big. Let’s get out of here,” the neighbour said.

Bolton, a salesperson at Kamloops This Week, said she and husband Terry grabbed what they could — photo albums, passports, computers, phone charges and water — and made their way to the vehicle.

She said the fire is burning right behind their home.

“It’s so weird. My neighbour told me, when the lightning started, that we better get a go-bag started,” Bolton said. “Then this happened.”

There were three or four fires sparked on Strawberry Hill above Highway 5 and reports of a fire on the south side of Mount Paul.

Strawberry Hill burned in the 2003 wildfire season. It was one of several fires in the Kamloops area that destroyed homes, leaving residents in emergency shelters.

– With files from Kamloops This Week

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire (K21222) approximately 8.6km from #Kamloops. There is currently eight personnel responding to the fire. Smoke will be highly visible to those travelling along #BCHwy5 and within the city of #Kamloops. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 2, 2021

