Orange cake recipe that survived the Holocaust was turned into cupcakes for the Nov. 23 event, A Conversation with a Holocaust Survivor, at UFV Abbotsford. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)

Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond

The recipe came from Alex Buckman’s aunt Rebecca who survived Ravensbrück concentration camp

A family recipe for orange cake that survived the Holocaust is back in high demand.

The citrus-flavoured cake was featured as part of the event, A Conversation with a Holocaust Survivor, on Nov. 23 at UFV Abbotsford, organized by history instructor Sebastian Huebel.

At the end of the evening, the sold-out crowd got to sample the cake in miniature, and take home a copy of the recipe. Huebel had commissioned BeNanna Bakery of Chilliwack to reproduce the recipe in the form of cupcakes that were handed out to attendees at the end of the event.

That has created some demand for the recipe.

The prized orange cake recipe was written by Holocaust survivor Alex Buckman’s aunt Rebecca Teitelbaum in 1943. Teitelbaum survived but Buckman’s mother was killed in Ravensbrück concentration camp in Germany while he was in hiding in Belgium.

Here is the recipe that was handed out:

Orange Cake

3 cups of flour

2 tsp baking powder

2 cups of sugar

1 cup of butter

1 tsp of vanilla

5 large eggs

1 cup of orange juice

2 tsp of orange peel

Instructions: All ingredients should be at room temperature. Place all dry ingredients in a bowl. Mix the butter, sugar, vanilla, the eggs, one at a time. Add dry ingredients, alternating with wet ingredients. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 60 minutes.

