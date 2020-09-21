Now-Leader file photo

‘Hold and secure’ lifted at Surrey elementary school

Bonaccord elementary school at 14986 98th Ave. was subject to the order ollowing a police incident in the area Monday morning

Surrey School District’s communications manager Ritinder Matthew says a “hold and secure” has now been lifted at Bonaccord elementary school at 14986 98th Avenue following a police incident in the area Monday morning.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the Coquitlam RCMP had requested assistance after a vehicle was stopped in the area and the driver ran off into some bushes.

“There was no direct threat or problem with the school,” she said. “They resolved their file. They just called us to come help them out to see if they could apprehend their person.”

“Because Bonaccord is in the area, to be safe they closed it off.”

Matthew said a “hold and secure” is “making sure the students are inside and not venturing out when there’s a police incident in the area.”


