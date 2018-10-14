Hogg to be next Liberal candidate for South Surrey-White Rock

MP to seek re-election

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg announced on Twitter Saturday that he will seek re-election in next year’s federal election.

“Congratulations (Gordie Hogg) – our #TeamTrudeau 2019 candidate for Surrey-White Rock,” the Liberal Party of Canada Tweeted Saturday.

Hogg, a former White Rock mayor and former Surrey-White Rock MLA for the BC Liberals, is the second candidate to announce intentions of running for the Surrey-White Rock riding.

Former Conservative cabinet minister Kerry-Lynne Findlay announced her candidacy for the Conservative Party of Canada last month.

Hogg beat Findlay in the 2017 federal election 14,369 to 12,752, respectfully.

It was the first time a Liberal represented the area federally since 1949, when the Semiahmooo Peninsula was part of the New Westminster riding. Since 1974, local voters have been represented by conservative politicians, including members of the Reform and Canadian Alliance parties.

