‘Historic moment’ as Nanaimo-Ladysmith elects Green MP

Paul Manly will join Elizabeth May in the House of Commons, doubling the Green caucus

Paul Manly of the Green Party of Canada will be the next MP for Nanaimo-Ladysmith. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Nanaimo-Ladysmith has gone Green.

Green Party of Canada candidate Paul Manly will be the next member of Parliament in the riding.

Manly has an insurmountable edge with 80 per cent of polls reporting and earlier tonight he delivered his victory speech at Nanaimo’s Cavallotti Lodge.

“One of the things that happened after the last election, in 2015 we had the closest four-way race here in Canada, we gave it all we got and we didn’t win,” Manly said. “But a couple months after that election I got a call from my oldest daughter and she told me that I was going to be a grandfather. And to me that meant that I had to work and double down and work harder because the future was personal again to me. It was personal when my daughters were born and now that I have a grandchild I know that I have to fight for that future for that child.”

Manly is just the second-ever Green Party member of Parliament elected to the House of Commons.

Bob Chamberlin, NDP candidate, made a concession speech, congratulating Manly.

A social media post from the Green Party of Canada noted that “Greens are taking votes away from the NDP and the Liberals. This is a historic moment.”

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver congratulated Manly on winning the byelection.

“Congrats to Paul Manly for winning 2019 Nanaimo byelection. I am absolutely thrilled to have another colleague in Ottawa with shared values. The B.C. Greens extend our heartfelt congratulations to you and your team and we look forward to working with you in the years ahead,” Weaver posted on Twitter.

203 out of 254 polls have reported:

Paul Manly, Green Party, 10423 votes, 37.1 per cent

John Hirst, Conservative Party, 7098 votes, 25.0 per cent

Bob Chamberlin, NDP, 6544 votes, 23.1 per cent

Michelle Corfield, Liberals, 3081 votes, 10.9 per cent

Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada, 880 votes, 3.1 per cent

Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party, 184 votes, 0.6 per cent

Jakob Letkemann, National Citizens Alliance, 47 votes, 0.2 per cent

The polls closed at 8:30 p.m. today, May 6, in the Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection. This article will be refreshed continually through the night with the latest vote counts, photos and videos. For more election night coverage, follow reporters @npescod, @chrisbushphotog, @KarlYuBulletin and @SchislerCole on Twitter.

Voters in the riding are electing an MP to replace Sheila Malcolmson, who resigned at the beginning of January and successfully ran for Nanaimo MLA that month.

Six candidates are vying to become the Nanaimo-Ladysmith member of Parliament: Bob Chamberlin, NDP; Jennifer Clarke, People’s Party of Canada; Michelle Corfield, Liberals; John Hirst, Conservatives; Paul Manly, Green Party; and Brian Marlatt, Progressive Canadian Party. Jakob Letkemann is on the ballot but the National Citizens Alliance has announced that he no longer represents that party.

In the 2015 federal election, Malcolmson and the NDP won the seat with 33.2 per cent of the vote. Tim Tessier representing the Liberal Party was second at 23.5 per cent, Mark MacDonald of the Conservatives was third at 23.4 per cent and Manly claimed 19.8 per cent.



