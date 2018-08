Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service crews were called to the trails at around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening

A hiker was rescued by the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service after falling from a trail in the Sumas Mountain area. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

A hiker has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after falling down a trail at around 7:30 p.m. Friday evening.

The Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service was called to Sumas Mountain Road and Pratt Road in rural northeast Abbotsford for a call to a hiker that had fallen down a hill from a trail.

After finding the hiker, crews set up a long-line rescue, and eventually brought the hiker up to the trail and out of the trail area in a basket.