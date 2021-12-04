Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Highway 99 reopens to essential traffic following Dec. 1 mudslide

Drivers are warned the road can close if conditions change

Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet is open once again after crews cleared a “significant” mudslide across the highway near Duffy Lake.

Travel restrictions are in place for the route. Only smaller vehicles like regular-sized cars, trucks, SUVs and vans under a gross weight of 14,500 kilograms can take Highway 99. Commercial vehicles cannot safely take the road at this time.

The road has been closed since the slide on Dec. 1. Highway 99 was one of the many highways closed by mudslides during the Nov. 14 storm. A slide near Duffy Lake claimed the lives of five people.

READ MORE: RCMP recover bodies of 3 men from mudslide near Lillooet, 1 man still missing

The Ministry of Transportation warned drivers that Highway 99 may be open, but it could be closed at any time if weather and road conditions change. Highway 99 is a steep, narrow mountainous road with sharp curves. Crews will be working on the roadway

Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while driving and any non-essential travel is prohibited. For up-to-date road conditions, visit DriveBC.ca.

