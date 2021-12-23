Highway 99 closed, two in hospital after crash in South Surrey

A serious crash closed Highway 99 southbound at 32 Avenue for several hours on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo) A serious crash closed Highway 99 southbound at 32 Avenue for several hours on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo) A serious crash closed Highway 99 southbound at 32 Avenue for several hours on Thursday. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Highway 99 in South Surrey is closed southbound at 32 Avenue as a result of what police are calling a “serious collision” on Thursday (Dec. 23) afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway, in the 3100-block, according to a Surrey RCMP news release issued a few hours later.

According to police, one male driver was transported to hospital in critical condition and a second driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the collision, the release adds.

Currently, Highway 99 southbound is closed at the 32 Avenue exit, and all traffic is being re-routed onto 32 Avenue.

Police are advising that drivers avoid the entire if possible, “As there will be heavy congestion.”

The road closure will be in effect for an undetermined length of time, police say.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage that could assist police with the investigation is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.



