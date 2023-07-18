Highway 99 closed southbound after truck hits overpass in Delta

Southbound traffic is being diverted through Ladner; westbound on Highway 17A overpass also closed

Highway 99 southbound is closed just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta Tuesday morning (July 18). (Delta Police Department/Twitter photo)

Highway 99 is closed southbound just past the George Massey Tunnel after a truck collided with the Highway 17A overpass in Delta a little before 11:30 a.m.

All westbound lanes on the overpass are also closed, as is the eastbound HOV lane.

Drivers are being warned to expect lengthy delays as highway crews assessing the damage.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted onto 17A through Ladner, and drivers leaving Richmond are being advised to consider using Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge instead.



