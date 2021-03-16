RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Highway 91 and Highway 99 reopen after crash, police investigation

The area was closed to traffic for several hours overnight

A “serious” crash shut down parts of Highway 91 and Highway 99 for several hours Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Surrey RCMP sent out a release around 3 a.m. Tuesday (March 16), stating police closed the Highway 91 on-ramp onto Highway 99, while all eastbound lanes of Highway 99 at the interchange had also been closed.

Police added investigators were on scene and “expected to continue their work in the area for several hours, which may affect morning commuter traffic.”

At 5 a.m., DriveBC tweeted the incident had been cleared.

Police didn’t provide any additional information about how many vehicles were involved or when the crash happened.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

Meantime, a Black Press Media freelancer on scene Monday night said there were “unconfirmed reports a male was found with gunshot wounds” beside the highway.

Anyone with more information about this incident or dash-cam footage is ask to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca and reference file 2021-37813.


Delta

Most Read