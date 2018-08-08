Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

Fire crews on scene

A brush fire near Seabird Island has closed Highway 7 in both directions and

The fire is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road and is just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who have four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route.

Updates to come.

 

A grass fire off of Highway 7 has now closed the highway about four kilometres north of Seabird Island.

