Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Seabird Island

A brush fire near Seabird Island has closed Highway 7 in both directions and

The fire is approximately four kilometres north of Seabird Island Road and is just off Highway 7, with brush burning up the hillside near the bluffs.

CLOSED – #BCHwy7 in #Agassiz so that water bombers can assist in fighting the wildfire at Seabird Bluffs. Assessment is ongoing, use #BCHwy1 as alternate route. Next update at 2:00 PM. Expect heavy delays and congestion. #FraserValley — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 8, 2018

We're responding to a new ~0.5 ha #BCwildfire between #HopeBC and Agassiz, just west of #BCHwy7. Airtankers are working the fire. Follow @DriveBC for updates on highway closures due to airtanker operations. 4 helicopters and an officer also on site. 3 more firefighters en route. pic.twitter.com/GjYGI2M2sk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 8, 2018

Agassiz, Popkum and Seabird Island fire departments are on scene, working with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, who have four helicopters dumping water buckets on the 0.5-hectare fire.

Highway 1 is recommended as an alternate route.

Updates to come.