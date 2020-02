Crews are currently on scene in Cloverdale after a portion of Highway 10 flooded Friday afternoon (Jan. 31).

Highway 10 at 177B Avenue has one westbound lane closed as crews work to stop the flooding, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Flooding at 16th Avenue and 184th Street Friday afternoon (Jan. 31). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)