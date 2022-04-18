Highway 10 closed in both directions after car crash

Surrey Mounties say Highway 10 is currently closed in both directions after a car crash. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Highway 10 is currently closed between 160th Street and 168th Street after a crash that involved multiple vehicles.

“There’s been a multi-vehicle crash with possible life-threatening injuries to individuals,” Staff Sergeant Gillies, RCMP watch commander, told the Cloverdale Reporter. “I’m still waiting for further information, so I don’t have any more details at this time.”

Staff Sergeant Gillies said the accident is near or in the 168th intersection.

“Both east- and west-bound travelling lanes are closed from 168th to the next major intersection, westbound,” he added.

More info to come.



