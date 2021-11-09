Highway 1 westbound in Langley shut down, person airlifted to hospital

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street on the Trans Canada Highway in Langley Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9, 2021. The highway was shut down to make way for an air ambulance. (TOL Fire/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Emergency crews have shut down a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley to make way for an air ambulance.

Township of Langley firefighters were called to a vehicle fire, westbound at 264th Street around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

One person suffered second and third degree burns to a large percentage of their body, assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson told the Langley Advance Times.

“Fire crews focused on the vehicle fire as BC Ambulance Service treated the patient,” he said. “We have shut down the highway to land the air ambulance westbound at Highway 1.”

Three paramedic ground units, a paramedic supervisor and an air ambulance responded to the scene, said Jane Campbell, communications officers with BC Emergency Health Services.

“One patient was transported to hospital in critical condition via air ambulance,” she added.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. Hewitson said an update will be provided once the highway has been cleared.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveLangleytrans-canada highway

Previous story
Surrey RCMP report ‘surge’ in residential break-and-enters
Next story
Pedestrian killed after morning collision in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Safe Surrey Coalition defeats two more Brenda Locke motions

Surrey RCMP cruiser. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP report ‘surge’ in residential break-and-enters

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Anmol Jagat, who was left his residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue in North Delta at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)
Backpack belonging to missing North Delta man found

Delta-based dancer Emma Tomlinson in video of her winning “Coppélia” dance at International Ballet Grand Prix Vienna, a virtual competition this year. (submitted video)
Surrey, Delta dancers shine at International Ballet Grand Prix Vienna competition