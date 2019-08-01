Highway 1 westbound closed in Abbotsford after reported hit-and-run death

A witness reported on social media that a man was killed and the vehicle involved did not stop

A pedestrian was reportedly killed in a hit-and-run Thursday evening along Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

The incident has prompted the closure of all westbound lanes at McCallum Road. Traffic is being routed onto the McCallum interchange.

On Facebook, a witness reported a man had been hit on the side of the highway and left with severe injuries. The woman said the man died at the scene. She also wrote that the vehicle that hit the person did not stop at the scene.

The News has not confirmed the death of the man independently, but police rarely close the highway in cases not involving a death.

Watch for more.

