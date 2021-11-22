Highway 1 reopened from Boothroyd to Hope

Drivers can expect it to be slow going with construction, single-lane alternating traffic

Provincial officials reopened a section of Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Hope Sunday night.

Drivers can expect it to be slow-going Monday through Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar, and are being asked to limit travel to “essential purposes” with some sections of roadway being single-lane alternating traffic.

“Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Hope is now open, helping connect several communities to the Lower Mainland,” according to the release of Sunday, Nov. 21, just after 6 p.m.

Repairs and construction will be ongoing with reduced speeds along the way.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s highway maintenance contractor is removing debris and repairing road surfaces to restore that section of highway to “normal condition.”

“While this section of Highway 1 through the Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar communities areas does not currently fall under the province’s travel restrictions order, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.”

