An aerial view of the Hope Golf Club. (Rod MacDonnell/Facebook)

An aerial view of the Hope Golf Club. (Rod MacDonnell/Facebook)

Highway 1 reopened from Boothroyd to Hope

Drivers can expect it to be slow going with construction, single-lane alternating traffic

Provincial officials reopened a section of Highway 1 from Boothroyd to Hope Sunday night.

Drivers can expect it to be slow-going Monday through Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar, and are being asked to limit travel to “essential purposes” with some sections of roadway being single-lane alternating traffic.

“Highway 1 between Boothroyd and Hope is now open, helping connect several communities to the Lower Mainland,” according to the release of Sunday, Nov. 21, just after 6 p.m.

Repairs and construction will be ongoing with reduced speeds along the way.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s highway maintenance contractor is removing debris and repairing road surfaces to restore that section of highway to “normal condition.”

“While this section of Highway 1 through the Yale, Spuzzum and Boston Bar communities areas does not currently fall under the province’s travel restrictions order, drivers are asked to limit travel to essential purposes only while cleanup and repairs continue.”

For more see DriveBC.ca

RELATED: Yarrow evac alert rescinded except 9 properties

RELATED: Exclusive photos of flooded Sumas Prairie

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
Evacuation alert for Yarrow rescinded after water recedes
Next story
Environment Canada warns of dangers posed by second B.C. storm

Just Posted

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.; flood watch on for north coast

Larissa Whitford was last seen in South Surrey on Oct. 23. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey RCMP seeking help to find missing woman

Lord Tweedsmuir lines up against Notre Dame in playoff action from 2019. The Panthers lost to the Notre Dame Jugglers Nov. 20 in the 2021 high school football AAA playoffs. (File photo: Olivia Johnson)
Football season ends for Lord Tweedsmuir

The Delta Police Department is expanding its use of body-worn cameras in November to include officers serving in the traffic section. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police to use body-worn cameras during some traffic stops