Two dead, forest fire ignited after Highway 1 crash near Ashcroft

The fire has since been put out

Ashcroft RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a fatal collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road, south of Ashcroft, BC. (Contributed)

Two people are dead following a vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Basque Road, south of Ashcroft, B.C.

On Monday, July 27, 2020, around 7:25 p.m., Ashcroft RCMP and Emergency Service arrived on the scene to find a transport truck off the highway, completely engulfed in flames and nearby, a Honda Civic with a lone occupant who showed no signs of life.

The vehicle incident caused a wildfire that grew to 1.4 hectares in size, although BC Wildfire said the fire is now under control.

“Once the scene was brought under control, the investigation into the cause of the crash began,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov.

“Evidence found at the scene indicated that a red Honda Civic was heading south on Highway 1, failed to keep right, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound transport truck. The lone driver of the Honda, a woman believed to be from the United States, was killed in the crash. The driver of the transport truck was not able to escape the cab and was killed as a result.”

Investigators are continuing to work with the transport truck company and the United States authorities to confirm the identities of the two people killed in this collision.

According to DriveBC, Highway 1 remains closed at this hour as the investigation wraps up and the highway is made safe for travel. Motorists can monitor DriveBC.ca for updates with respect to the highway closure.

Central Interior Traffic Services (CITS) in Merritt, RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the BC Coroners’ Service are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information about this collision is asked to call CITS in Merritt at 250-378-4262.

