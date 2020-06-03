Crews have blocked the right lane of Highway 1 at Ross Road Wednesday, June 3 and are turning around drivers headed up the Fraser Canyon. (Emelie Peacock/Hope Standard)

Highway 1 closed north of Yale after body found on highway

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, next Drive BC update at noon

Police are keeping Highway 1 closed after a body was found Wednesday morning north of Yale along the highway.

BC Coroners Service are reportedly set up at the scene, which is some kilometres north of Yale. Drive BC has reported the incident is around the Saddle Rock Tunnel, meanwhile other reports indicate it is up the highway from Yale tunnel.

Crews are stationed at Ross Road in Haig, informing drivers of the road closure and only allowing in local traffic.

The next Drive BC update is set for noon Wednesday, at this point Drive BC is advising drivers to detour via the Coquihalla Highway (southbound) or north via Spences Bridge and Merritt.

Whether the death was a result of a motor vehicle accident is unclear at this point. The Hope Standard has requested further information from the RCMP regarding the circumstances of the fatality.

More to follow.


emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com
