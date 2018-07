No estimated time of re-opening, Drive BC says

Eastbound lanes on Highway 1 near the Langley-Surrey border is currently closed due to a serious crash west of 200th Street.

DriveBC says that the highway is closed at 176th Street as police investigate.

Commuters can take a detour along Highway 15 and 88th Avenue.

There is currently no estimated time of re-opening.

More to come.

