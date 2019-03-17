Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (Denise Kinney-Bodenham photo via Facebook)

UPDATE: Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

The highway is closed 46 km east of Revelstoke

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke right now due to an avalanche.

According to EMCON Selkirk division the highway will remain closed 46 km east of Revelstoke while avalanche control is conducted.

More information to come.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke due to an avalanche. (DriveBC photo)

Previous story
Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Just Posted

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 15 to 17

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

White Rock Muslim Association receives support after New Zealand attack

Former president Asad Syed says Muslim community praying for victims

North Delta history: The rise and fall of the inter-urban railway

The BC Electric Inter-Urban Railway ran trams from New Westminster to Chilliwack from 1912 to 1950

Crews work on two former Safeway locations in Surrey

Sobeys websites says Strawberry Hill Fresh Co. ‘opening summer 2019’

Cloverdale’s top stories for the week of March 10–15

First look at proposed Walmart, Clovies finalists announced, and more

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Celebrate the best of B.C. film at the ACT in Maple Ridge

The Festival of B.C. Film takes place Mar. 23 and 24

Highway 1 closed in interior due to an avalanche

The highway is closed 46 km east of Revelstoke

‘Very intense:’ A look at judge who will sentence truck driver in Humboldt Broncos crash

Provincial court Judge Inez Cardinal is to hand down a sentence Friday

Edibles legalization fraught with hurdles, lack of clarity, companies say

Ottawa says edible pot regulations must be brought into force no later than Oct. 17

Tentative deal reached in dispute over Alaska cruise passenger fees

The passenger head tax won’t increase for at least three years

U.S. college bribery scandal unlikely in Canada, but inequality persists

Canada doesn’t have standardized admissions tests like the SAT or ACT

Researchers look to artificial intelligence programs to predict wildfires

One developer says he helped create a program that can predict fire risk as far as six months out

Black Press Media staffer witnesses Paris riots

Thousands trash glamorous Champs-Elysees

Most Read