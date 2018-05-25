The current Royal Place site has been approved for a new mixed-use development – which will reach 26 storeys at its highest point – that is within current residential/commercial zoning for the area. File photo

Highrise OK’d for White Rock’s Royal Plaza

Residential-commercial building will reach 26 storeys

White Rock council approved the development permit for a new mixed-use development on the site of Royal Plaza (between Johnston Road and George Street at North Bluff Road) on Monday, May 14.

The development – which is within the parameters of the current town centre commercial/residential zoning – would include a 26-storey highrise tower, plus a ‘mid-rise’ portion along North Bluff Road.

Located at 1588 Johnston Rd., it will include four levels of underground parking, two storeys of commercial space and 24 storeys of apartments, and is next door to the 23-storey Oceana PARC Retirement Living currently under construction.

In a report to council, planning and development services director Carl Johannsen said the design has “evolved considerably” since first presented in January.

Among changes are a double line of trees proposed to be planted along the North Bluff Road perimeter, and the provision of two public plazas on the site, including one at the corner of North Bluff and Johnston Road that will include a central water feature.

Coun. Lynne Sinclair said that while she was “disappointed” the proposal didn’t include a public art component, “I think they have made improvements that qualify as public art.”

