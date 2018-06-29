Highly anticipated water park, swimming pool open in Aldergrove

New Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre was unveiled in a ceremony June 29

It took about five seconds for the first lifeguard to yell “No running” when the gates to Aldergrove’s new water park opened on Friday morning.

The dozens of children who showed up for the opening event could barely wait to try out the massive water slides, wave pool, lazy river and aquaplay structure that make up the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience, one of many features at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

Also unveiled Friday was the new six-lane, 25 metre competitive swimming pool with a deep end for diving, a shallow leisure pool and hot tub.

For the next two weeks, test swims will be done at the centre, and regular public swims will begin Monday, July 16.

More details to come.


Movie screen above the wave pool. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Children test out the new lazy river. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

The new six-lane, 25 metre pool. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Some of the first kids to try the new waterslides at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

ACSS student Dominic Alvaro, 15, tests out the new water slides at the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

One of the first users of the new lazy river. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Crews continue to work on the new ice rink, set to open in August. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Jaden Long, 12, Jessica Henham, 7, and Nate Long, 8, were some of the first kids to test out the new Otter Co-Op Outdoor Experience on June 29. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

Township councillors and some brave kids wait for the first dump of water from the popcorn bin above. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times

