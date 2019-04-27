High winds up to 80 km/h forecast in Metro Vancouver

More than 1,400 customers without power in Metro Vancouver, BC Ferries sailings cancelled

Strong winds are causing power outages and forcing BC Ferries to cancel a number of routes.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Saturday in Metro Vancouver, forecasting 60 kilometre-per-hour winds along the Georgia Strait.

The weather agency said a vigorous front of northwesterly wings will reach gusts of 80 kilometres-per-hour as it funnels down the passage.

As of 9 a.m., BC Hydro reported that 1,400 customers were without power, with Kerrisdale in Vancouver and Morgan Heights in Surrey being the hardest hit.

BC Ferries cancelled the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Victoria, due to a a mechanical issue that it says limits the vessel in adverse weather. The crown corporation was also dealing with an IT issue impacting ticket purchases, causing further delays.

The high winds are expected to continue throughout the day and weaken in the early evening hours.

