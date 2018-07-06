High school, swim club offer counselling following train death of South Surrey teen

Fifteen-year-old South Surrey teen Jack Stroud died Wednesday night after he was struck by a train on Crescent Beach tracks. (File photo/Facebook photo)

Elgin Park Secondary has opened its doors “to provide a sanctuary and to support” students affected by the death of a teen on South Surrey tracks Wednesday night.

As well, the Crescent Beach Swim Club has also offered support to youth.

In the letter issued to school parents Thursday afternoon, Elgin Park principal Jeff Johnstone advises that counsellors would be available at the 13484 24 Ave. school – which ended its calendar year last week – that afternoon as well as today (Friday) from 8:30 a.m.

“Community service providers will also be available for ongoing support as needed,” the letter states.

The offer comes in the wake of the death of Jack Stroud, a 15-year-old boy who had attended the school. He was an avid athlete.

“He was a real rising star and was one of the rare grade 9s asked to play on (the) senior boys rugby team,” one Elgin Park parent told Peace Arch News Friday.

The teen was killed around 10 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a northbound passenger train near the foot of the Christopherson Steps in Crescent Beach.

He was among an estimated 50 teens who had gathered at the beach that evening.

With heavy hearts, Panther Football sends our heartfelt condolences to the Stroud family over the loss of one of our own, Jack. Jack brought joy to all those who knew him and he will be missed by all of us.#weareONE pic.twitter.com/gr9iXYgSWd — NPHS Football (@NPPanthersONE) July 6, 2018

While there is speculation online and in Vancouver media as to why the teen was on the tracks, police have said only that “circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.”

In a letter Thursday evening, swim club president Deborah Lukas advised members that in addition to counselling from a CBSC member who is a clinical counsellor with West Vancouver School District, Sources Community Resource Centres has set up specific counselling services that can be arranged by called 604-531-6226.

“This horrific accident has impacted many CBSC members,” Lukas writes. “We want all Club members to know that we have arranged for support and counselling for all those in need – children, teens and adults.”

Thursday evening, parents and kids who knew Stroud held a private candlelight vigil; it was followed by a vigil at beach led by the teen’s siblings.

Earl Marriott Secondary emailed a letter to parents Friday, notifying them of the support available at Elgin Park Secondary.