High school dance competition coming to Salish Secondary

Hundreds of high school students will compete in dance at Salish Secondary School April 5.

More than 600 kids from 19 different schools will participate in “Level Up: B.C. High School Dance Team Competition.”

“This is the second year the event’s taken place,” Jenny-Lynn Jensen, head of the dance program at Salish Secondary. “So it’s pretty new. We’ve got about 600 competitors coming here from 19 different schools.”

Jensen said most of the competitors are coming from schools across the Lower Mainland and they even have one school from the Island participating.

“These students are coming here to do what they love, to compete and inspire each other show what they got.”

Teams will compete in various categories in the competition with 1st, 2nd, 3rd place awards set to be handed out in categories such as: Junior Dance Team, Senior Dance Team, Contemporary Dance Team, Jazz Dance Team, Student Choreography. A panel from The Studio North Dance Complex will manage the judging.

There will also be some special dance performances from Maddaugh Elementary School Dance Team, Studio North, A3 District, and Fusion Force Studio.

Jensen said students from Salish Secondary run the event. They handle all the stage work as well, including lighting and music and other backstage, technical stuff.

“Our kids just want to give back to the school,” she added. “They have fun and they just want to be there. We’ve got really great kids at the school that always want to help out.”



