‘High-risk’ woman missing in Surrey

Dragana Pecarski last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5

Police say Dragana (Dasha) Pecarski has not been seen since late on Jan. 5. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating a high-risk missing woman.

According to a news release, Dragana Percarski, 30, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, in the 6200-block of 151 Street.

Police say Percarski is commonly known as Dasha. She is described as a 125-lb. Caucasian woman, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Percarski was last seen wearing beige/black pants, brown shoes and a light blue jacket, and possibly had a scarf around her neck. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch for this long,” the release states. “This person suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Anyone with information about Pecarski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2020-2630.