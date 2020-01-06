Police say Dragana (Dasha) Pecarski has not been seen since late on Jan. 5. (Contributed photo)

‘High-risk’ woman missing in Surrey

Dragana Pecarski last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating a high-risk missing woman.

According to a news release, Dragana Percarski, 30, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, in the 6200-block of 151 Street.

Police say Percarski is commonly known as Dasha. She is described as a 125-lb. Caucasian woman, five-feet-eight-inches tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Percarski was last seen wearing beige/black pants, brown shoes and a light blue jacket, and possibly had a scarf around her neck. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch for this long,” the release states. “This person suffers from a medical condition requiring medication.”

Anyone with information about Pecarski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. Quote file number 2020-2630.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
60+ people of Iranian background detained for up to 16 hours at Peace Arch crossing: Muslim group
Next story
Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires

Just Posted

‘High-risk’ woman missing in Surrey

Dragana Pecarski last seen around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5

Mysteries and thrillers top Surrey Libraries’ most-borrowed books list

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ at #1, with older classics also represented

60+ people of Iranian background detained for up to 16 hours at Peace Arch crossing: Muslim group

The detainees were headed home from a concert in Vancouver

PHOTOS: Windy afternoon on the Peninsula

Rain expected for the rest of the week, according to Environment Canada

Focused discussion on needs of South Surrey/White Rock’s homeless planned

‘Community Consultation’ set for Jan. 21

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Pipeline contractors hiring in tight labour market for Alberta, B.C.

Competition for oil, gas pipeline jobs as skilled workers retiring

Wait for ‘high’ before gobbling more cannabis edibles to avoid ER visit: doctors

Cannabis edibles such as cookies, chocolate and gummies are now available for sale

Heavy rain expected to hit B.C.’s south coast

Up to 90 millimetres of rain are expected

Climate change, aging population major economic factors in forecast for 2020s

Report predicts 650,000 people will be living in Canadian seniors’ residences or nursing homes in 2030

Plans for Canadians unclear after Iraq lawmakers call for expulsion of foreign troops

The Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq has been temporarily suspended

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Most Read