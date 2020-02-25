A resident was passing out flyers in the Eastern Hillsides of Chilliwack in 2018 after neighbours found out a pedophile and high-risk sex offender is living nearby. He is now facing a new criminal charge from Jan. 2, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court

Chilliwack residents wanted James Conway gone from residential neighbourhood two years ago

Two years ago, residents of a Chilliwack neighbourhood tried to have a high-risk sex offender removed from the community. Now he faces another alleged incident involving an underage person.

High-risk sex offender James William Conway.

James William Conway was in court Tuesday under section 810 of the criminal code involving a person under the age of 16 fearing a sexual offence will be committed.

Conway is not in custody, and first appeared on this file on Jan. 9.

Conway, who is developmentally disabled, was first in the news in 2016 when some residents in Abbotsford and then Mission were angry about his presence in their communities.

In 2017, he moved to Chilliwack, something the mayor at the time, Sharon Gaetz was not happy about. She said she was told as a courtesy that he was moving to a remote location in the city.

• READ MORE: Mayor not happy about high-risk sex offender moving to Chilliwack

He was living in that undisclosed location until 2018 when the then 43-year-old was spotted wearing an electronic ankle monitor in an Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

Conway has a criminal history which includes three sexual offences against children, including sexual interference of a person under 16, as well as sexual assault, arson damaging property, failure to comply with disposition and breach of recognizance.

Residents in the area near where he was living under 24-hour supervision in a house owned by the government of B.C. were angry. Flyers were distributed warning the community about his presence.

Gaetz then re-affirmed her displeasure about the situation. She said in June 2018 that she spoke with the head of B.C. Corrections and a representative for Community Living B.C. to ask questions and express her emphasis on residents feeling safe.

“I expressed also my request, even though I have no authority, that they remove him from our community for the safety of the residents and for his own safety,” Gaetz said in 2018. “People are angry and people are upset.”

Days later, dozens of protesters gathered outside the home where he was living with placards that said things like “Protect Our Neighbourhood” and “Public Access to NSOR!”, a reference to the National Sex Offender Registry.

• READ MORE: Chilliwack Mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender in town

• READ MORE: VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

It’s unclear whether or not Conway is still living in Chilliwack, but his latest file, which is from an alleged incident on Jan. 2, 2020, occurred in Chilliwack

Conway, who also has the alias Jamie Conway, according to Court Services Online, is next due in court on that file on March 17.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
paul.henderson@theprogress.com

@PeeJayAitch
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

High-risk sex offender James Conway.

Previous story
B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death
Next story
‘Intemperate, insulting’: B.C. teacher reprimanded for online comments about religion

Just Posted

Surrey reduces cab business licence fees to match ride-hailing industry

Meantime, Surrey Board of Trade petition asks government to remove ‘archaic’ taxi boundaries

PHOTOS: Sold-out Surrey party raises $1.35M in ‘Celebration of Care’ at hospital

Hollywood-style event attracted close to 700 people to Aria Convention Centre

PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year charity walk raises $125K

Annual event sees more than 500 walkers take part

Ralph Robson honoured at Jim Gallagher Memorial Boxing event at Cloverdale Legion

Fight night drew crowd of 300, raised approx. $6,000 for amateur boxers

Surrey RCMP looking to identify Fleetwood robbery suspect

Alleged incident happened in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway, police say

VIDEO: Feds warned agricultural sector near ‘tipping point’ due to blockades

Canadian Federation of Agriculture points to lack of propane and feed due to Coastal GasLink dispute

High-risk sex offender, who triggered protests in Fraser Valley, back in court

Chilliwack residents wanted James Conway gone from residential neighbourhood two years ago

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

B.C. terminates contract with hospice society refusing assisted death

Delta Hospice Society loses hospital service fund of $1.5 million

UPDATE: 14 arrested at blocked rail line in northern B.C., police say

But a Gitxsan hereditary chief says 14 were arrested, as fight over natural gas pipeline continues

Hospital parking fees needed, but changes to payment system possible, health minister says

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix says hospital parking doesn’t need to be so stressful

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Murder suspect arrested after allegedly throwing rocks at cars near Golden Ears Bridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP arrest man with Canada-wide warrant for murder charge out of Edmonton

IHOP to host seventh annual National Pancake Day

IHOP will be offering free short-stack pancakes in support of BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday

Most Read