High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

The Surrey RCMP has issued a warning about dangerous sex offender Earon Wayne Giles being released from prison and now living in Surrey.

Giles, released on Friday, May 24, was sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty in 1997 of six counts of break-and-enter and sexual assault of women in Surrey. He is one of a pair of so-called “tag-team rapists” who terrorized Surrey, particularly in Newton, by breaking into basement suites in the dead of night, generally through windows or sliding glass doors, in the Bear Creek area of Newton and sexually assaulting single women. One of the victims, aged 21, was raped in 1993 while her two-year-old child was in the same bed.

Giles is considered a high risk to reoffend.

“I am appalled that this sexual predator is being released into the very community that he committed his heinous crimes,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in response to the bulletin. “Along with a lengthy list of release conditions, it’s clearly stated in the RCMP notification that he is a dangerous sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.

“Our system isn’t working, and what we have here borders on the absurd,” McCallum said. “We need an overhaul in how we deal with these sexual predators. It’s far too common that dangerous sex offenders find their way back to the very place where they committed the crimes. This should be a call for all law-abiding citizens to demand legislative changes on this front.”

Giles is subject to 10 court-ordered conditions that include keeping the peace and being of “good behaviour,” remaining in B.C. unless he receives written permission from the court, not having any contact with his victims or their families, and not being within 300 metres of “any known residence, place of employment or educational facility” of any of his victims or their families.

Nor is he to use alcohol or drugs, enter a bar, tavern, liquor store or bear and wine store, “possess, own or carry” any weapons, keep a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, not possess tools of restraint including duct tape, straps, rope or wire, or possess pry bars, screw drivers, bump keys, bolt cutters, pliers, blow torches, grinders, night vision goggles, slim jims or lock picks.

Police ask anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Surrey Mounties are not revealing where he is residing, or even if it is in North Surrey or South Surrey.

“This is the information that I’m authorized to say,” Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader. “They haven’t provided me with any further specific information as to where they’re residing.

“He’s living in Surrey.”

Asked if the RCMP will be checking on Giles regularly, she replied “I’m not going to disclose what steps we’ll be taking but I can say that we’re certainly aware of his existence in the community and we’ll work with the bail supervisor to ensure that they are abiding by their conditions.”



