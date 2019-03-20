Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, failed to return to his Vancouver halfway house. (File)

High-risk offender wanted by Vancouver police

Dillon Earl Gosnell is wanted Canada-wide for breaking curfew

Vancouver police are searching for a high-risk offender after he failed to return to his halfway house.

Dillon Earl Gosnell, 44, is wanted Canada-wide, according to a release issued Wednesday. He is serving a 17-year sentence related to property and violent crimes.

READ MORE: Vancouver police release video of 2018 assault in hopes of finding suspects

He was last seen on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. after he signed out of his halfway house, wearing a black jacket with a hood, light-coloured sweatpants and black shoes with white on the sole.

Gosnell is described as white, bald, 5’ 8” tall and 160 lbs. He has a slim build and brown eyes. Police say he has a number of tattoos, including a head on his right elbow, a skull and the grim reaper on his right forearm, a dragon on his left upper arm and a tear drop on his left lower lip.

Anyone with information is asked to called police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers
Next story
Former B.C. prisoner says no addiction help available as he feared return behind bars

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM

Police say a man demanded a woman withdraw money from her account while threatening her with a weapon

Semiahmoo advances to B.C. peewee hockey final against Burnaby Winter Club

Ravens to square off against only team to defeat them during provincial tournament

SOCCER: A Surrey coach recalls Alphonso Davies’ rise, days after his first goal for Bayern Munich

Injury may prevent the budding star, 18, from playing for Team Canada in Vancouver on Sunday

Tory MPs chant ‘cover up’ during federal budget delivery

Liberal government’s fourth budget delivered in House of Commons Tuesday, but nobody could hear it

Former South Surrey boxer relishing role on Riverdale

Peninsula resident Darcy Hinds has recurring role on popular CW series

VIDEO: Can you believe it? This B.C. hill pulls cars backwards up a slope

Sir Isaac Newton had clearly never been to this Vernon anomaly when he discovered gravity

European, Canadian regulators to do own review of Boeing jet

Air Canada plans to remove the Boeing 737 Max from its schedule at least through July 1

Prime minister defends Liberal budget measures as sales effort gets underway

Conservatives under Andrew Scheer say it’s a spree funded by borrowing against the future

Mayor meets with B.C. health minister on homeless taxi transfers

Two homeless people were discharged from Surrey Memorial and sent to a Chilliwack shelter

Teacher reprimanded for conduct towards special needs student

Alan Stephen Berry told vice principal he did not have time to use positive strategies

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough for a conviction, judge says

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

B.C. launches immunization program at schools to stamp out measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

Most Read