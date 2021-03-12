‘High-risk’ asbestos removal prompts stop-work order on South Surrey lot

A stop-work order was issued to Waterstock Properties and Pinnacle Hazmat on March 8 after WorkSafeBC determined workers were not sufficiently protected during the removal of materials containing asbestos at 1663 156A St. (Contributed photo)

Demolition on a South Surrey site was brought to a halt this week, after an inspection determined that workers weren’t sufficiently protected during removal of asbestos.

WorkSafeBC issued the stop-work order for 1663 156A St. to Waterstock Properties and Pinnacle Hazmat at 2:30 p.m. Monday (March 8). Officials said Friday that how long the order remains in effect depends on how quickly the safety concerns are addressed.

According to the WorkSafe inspection report, the building on notice is a two-level, single-family home with multiple asbestos-containing materials.

City of Surrey officials confirmed a demolition permit is in process for the site, which is located just west of Earl Marriott Secondary.

During the WorkSafe inspection – prompted by a March 5 report that followed discovery of unbagged drywall in an outdoor waste bin that was being used during asbestos abatement – concerns noted included drywall or plaster debris on the front lawn, white dusty footprints on the rear deck and stairs, a pile of unbagged batt insulation found indoors and “the entire interior of the building was covered with drywall dust and debris.”

As well, there was no sealed containment of the abatement work area, and no means for workers to decontaminate.

Due to the high risk of worker exposure to airborne asbestos fibres, the stop-work order was issued, the report states.

To resume work, conditions include a detailed risk assessment by a qualified hazardous materials consultant to determine the extent of potential asbestos contamination, and development of compliant abatement procedures based on that assessment.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

