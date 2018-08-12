High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

English Bay, Sunset Beach and Jericho Beach are all closed to swimmers

Even as the Lower Mainland gets ready for another week of scorching hot temperatures, three more beaches in Vancouver are being shut down for swimmers.

On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health said that English Bay Beach, Sunset Beach and Jericho Bay are all unsafe to swim at due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

The health authority said that federal guidelines recommend a level of less than 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 ml of water for swimming.

A high level of E.coli is associated with fecal contamination from human and animal sources.

Trout Lake in East Vancouver and Snug Cove on Bowen Island have been closed since July and June, respectively.

