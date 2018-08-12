English Bay. (Wikimedia Commons)

High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

English Bay, Sunset Beach and Jericho Beach are all closed to swimmers

Even as the Lower Mainland gets ready for another week of scorching hot temperatures, three more beaches in Vancouver are being shut down for swimmers.

On Saturday, Vancouver Coastal Health said that English Bay Beach, Sunset Beach and Jericho Bay are all unsafe to swim at due to high levels of E. coli in the water.

The health authority said that federal guidelines recommend a level of less than 200 E. coli bacteria per 100 ml of water for swimming.

A high level of E.coli is associated with fecal contamination from human and animal sources.

Trout Lake in East Vancouver and Snug Cove on Bowen Island have been closed since July and June, respectively.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation
Next story
Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

Just Posted

Local breweries, beer drinkers come together for Cloverdale festival

Hundreds showed up to the beer tasting event at the Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre Saturday

VIDEO: New overpass at 72nd Avenue now open to traffic

Project on Highway 91 has been under construction for nearly two years

UPDATE: Two killed in crash between SUV and semi in north Surrey

VIDEO: Mounties indicate two women have died after a crash Saturday at 96th Avenue and 176th Street.

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Petition started after ‘racist, hateful’ comments reportedly made at South Surrey pool

City says it received complaint, and takes ‘allegations of racism very seriously’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

High E. coli levels close three popular Vancouver beaches for swimming

English Bay, Sunset Beach and Jericho Beach are all closed to swimmers

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

Charter bus driver charged in fatal 2017 Canada Place bus crash

A 49-year-old man was killed when the bus hopped the curb

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Rescued puppies reunite on beach in Langley

For a third time, a group of seized dogs – dubbed Langley 66 – came together to celebrate life.

Most Read