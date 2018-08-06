High 20s to low 30s expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Heat warnings could be issued by Tuesday morning, the national forecaster advised

Another heat wave could be on the way to the Lower Mainland, as last week’s cooler temperatures get pushed out by a strengthening ridge of high pressure.

In a special weather statement Monday, Environment Canada said maximum temperatures will reach the high 20s to low 30s Tuesday through Thursday.

“The mercury is set to soar this week over southwestern British Columbia,” the national forecaster said.

While cooling is expected to begin Friday, heat warnings may be issued for some communities by Tuesday morning.

Much of Vancouver Island and the Kootenays are currently facing a hot weather warning.

During streaks of hot weather, health officials urge seniors, children and those with health concerns to take extra precuations.

