Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze at a heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

The home at 434 Lakeshore Drive exploded around 1:45 p.m.

The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House collapsed within 20 minutes of the fire starting. Some time later the entire home collapsed onto itself.

Neighbours on scene said they heard a loud explosion just before the fire started. One witness said it sounded like a bomb went off.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, city bylaws confirmed.

A corner portion of the neighbouring apartment building beside the house has also caught fire. Penticton fire crews are making good progress in getting the fires out. But the apartment residents are still currently evacuated.

The Warren House had been a popular B&B and was for sale for a short time recently.

Constructed in 1912, the home was originally built for J.J. Warren, president of the Kettle Valley Railway.

The Warren house was constructed in 1912 originally built for J.J. Warren, President of the Kettle Valley Railway. (Erin Newbery photo)

The Warren house was constructed in 1912 originally built for J.J. Warren, President of the Kettle Valley Railway. (Erin Newbery photo)

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
Cloverdale lotto buy pays off big time for local fashion designer

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Rodeo Association office is seen in the Alice McKay building on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in 2021. Allegations the Rodeo’s board failed to act to protect workers and volunteers from harassment were brought to light in 2021 complaint. Laura Ballance, inset, is the “representative complainant” in the case now that the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has agreed to hear the complaint. (Photo: Malin Jordan. Inset: image via LinkedIn)
Human Rights Tribunal greenlights complaint against Rodeo Association

Christian Buron snagged $675K in a recent “Set for Life” lottery ticket win. The Surrey-based fashion designer bought the lucky ticket at Food Folks on 176A Street. (Photo submitted: BCLC)
Cloverdale lotto buy pays off big time for local fashion designer

Actors Beck Marie, Kevin Ibbotson and Leaminn Ma in My Blue Heaven, the debut production for Surrey-based Pivot Theatre. The play will be staged at Newton Cultural Centre from March 17-19 and March 24-26. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Pivot Theatre launches with ‘My Blue Heaven’ play and ‘a safer place to create’ plan

Members of the Semiahmoo and Ridge Meadows U11 A1 teams come together at centre ice prior to their game Saturday to show support for Ukraine, and Semiahmoo’s Ukrainian-born goaltender, Dmytro Makogonsky. (Contributed photo)
Hockey clubs’ support for Ukrainian goaltender ‘brought tears’ to father’s eyes