Help sought locating missing Surrey woman

Police say Molly Chiasson hasn't been seen since Feb. 24

Police say Molly Chiasson was last seen on Feb. 24. (Contributed photo/File photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help locating a woman who was last seen a week ago.

Police say Molly Chiasson was in the 13500-block of 84 Avenue at 10 p.m. on Feb. 24. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Chiasson, 37, is described as five-feet-one-inch tall and approximately 125 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and dark joggers. Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being.

Police say Chiasson may appear confused when located.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-31960.

