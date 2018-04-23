Hells Angels procession through Peninsula catches eyes

Police monitor South Surrey funeral service

A procession of more than two dozen Hells Angels caught the attention of Semiahmoo Peninsula residents Saturday afternoon, when they rolled along the South Surrey-White Rock border around 4 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclists were en route to a funeral for a club member at Victory Memorial ParkFuneral Centre in South Surrey.

One Peace Arch News reader described the procession as “quite the sendoff.”

And while others commented that the pronounced presence made them nervous, Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Grieg said it posed no threat.

“We were just monitoring the situation… to ensure public safety,” Grieg said.

“There was no problems. None at all.”

Previous story
Hundreds of rabbits to be vaccinated at South Surrey clinic
Next story
Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Just Posted

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade biggest ever

Organizers estimate more than half a million people hit the streets in Newton on Saturday

Cloverdale’s murals are disappearing, but the stories will live on, says art teacher

As renovations threaten 20-year-old murals, we take a look back at the program that created them

‘I’d be in prison in China’: Surrey filmmaker shines light on a ‘message in a bottle’ story in native country

Leon Lee’s latest work, ‘Letter from Masanjia,’ featured at Vancouver’s DOXA fest in May

Hundreds of rabbits to be vaccinated at South Surrey clinic

Vets volunteering time to protect 200-plus animals

Coastal FC beat Croatia, advance in men’s soccer provincials

Jake Starheim scores twice, Dave Hicks solid in net in 3-1 victory Saturday in South Surrey

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Manslaughter conviction for 2015 killing nets 19 more months of jail

Shiloh Davidson pleaded guilty last fall to manslaughter in connection with death of Joe Zecca

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Most Read