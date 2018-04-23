Hells Angels procession through Peninsula catches eyes

A procession of more than two dozen Hells Angels caught the attention of Semiahmoo Peninsula residents Saturday afternoon, when they rolled along the South Surrey-White Rock border around 4 p.m.

Police say the motorcyclists were en route to a funeral for a club member at Victory Memorial ParkFuneral Centre in South Surrey.

One Peace Arch News reader described the procession as “quite the sendoff.”

And while others commented that the pronounced presence made them nervous, Surrey RCMP Sgt. Chad Grieg said it posed no threat.

“We were just monitoring the situation… to ensure public safety,” Grieg said.

“There was no problems. None at all.”