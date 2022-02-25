Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Hells Angels member dies while serving time in Abbotsford

Alan Knapczyk was at Matsqui Institution on 15-year sentence

A former Hells Angel who was serving a jail term of almost 15 years at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford has died, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a press released issued Friday (Feb. 25), CSC stated that Alan Peter Knapczyk, 47, died while in custody, but the cause of death was not mentioned.

Knapczyk had been serving a sentence of 14 years, nine months and one day for drug trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and committing an offence for a criminal organization. He has been incarcerated since Sept. 19, 2012.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Knapczyk was one of two men who were “enforcers” in a cocaine-trafficking operation in Fort McMurray, Alta. dating back to 2005, when he was a member of the Edmonton chapter of the Hells Angels.

The two men were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012, but an appeal in 2015 saw their jail terms increased to 15 years.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances surrounding Knapczyk’s death. CSC policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.


vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Inmate dies in custodyprison

Previous story
Finance minister tells Surrey meeting tax review ‘not on’ B.C.government’s agenda
Next story
B.C. students protest school district’s sexual violence policy

Just Posted

Paul Orazietti, the executive director of the Cloverdale BIA, speaks during the BIA’s recent AGM. He was standing under a blue light when the picture was taken. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
BIA loses City of Surrey funding for Hawthorne Square

Surrey resident Sue L’Heureux was serious ill with COVID-19 in January, when she was signed up for Fraser Health’s Home Health Monitoring Team. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
When ill with COVID and scared, Surrey woman welcomed help of Home Health Monitoring Team

By a narrow margin Metro Vancouver directors have signed off on an amendment to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands for industrial use. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
Metro Vancouver board endorses Surrey’s South Campbell Heights development plan

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robison. (Screen shot)
Finance minister tells Surrey meeting tax review ‘not on’ B.C.government’s agenda