Heavy snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt. The Central and North Okanagan is due for amounts of 20-30 cm. (Photo: Driveway Cams)

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Heavy snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Snow on the Coquihalla will begin Tuesday evening as the snow level nears 900 metres, according to Environment Canada.

On Tuesday morning the snow level will approach the summit, which is set to receive 10 to 20 cm of heavy snow. The wet snow will change to rain Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan and other parts of the Interior can expect the snow to keep coming towards the evening.

“We expect a total of 20 to 30 cm of snow between this evening and Tuesday evening across over North Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson,” said Environment Canada around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Environment Canada urges drivers to consider postponing non essential travel until conditions clear up, as the quickly accumulating snow will make highways, roads, walkways and parking lots difficult to navigate.

To report severe weather conditions, send an email to BCStorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

READ MORE: Power out for hundreds in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Crash causes power outage near Falkland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

White Rock man sentenced for violating B.C. Securities Act

Richard Gozdek charged in 2018 after failing to comply with 2013 order

Council drama dominates Surrey’s top five story list for 2019

List also includes new hospital for Surrey and manhunt for SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Glasgow

In Surrey, graphic novelist to detail path from homelessness and addiction to ‘Tower25’

PJ Patten’s ‘About the Creation of Graphic Novels’ session at Surrey Art Gallery

White Rock Polar Plunge to go ahead, despite dead anchovies

Annual New Year event to return to White Rock beach after Dec. 20 storm destroyed waterfront

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Conservation investigates possible poaching of black bear cub in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Environment Canada forecasts rainy New Year’s Eve in the Lower Mainland

Between 40 to 60 millimetres is expected in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

EI premiums to fall in 2020 for workers and employers

As of Jan. 1, the premium for individual workers will drop four cents per $100 of insurable earnings

Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Incident occurred in the Eagle Landing area on Dec. 20

Most Read