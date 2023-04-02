Heavy RCMP presence at Chilliwack cemetery for 3rd reported shooting in 8 days

RCMP officers at the scene of yet another reported shooting in Chilliwack at approximately 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 in the parking lot of Vedder View Gardens cemetery on Watson Road. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

For the third time in eight days, Chilliwack residents in the Sardis area are asking questions out about a shooting, this time with a possible fatality.

Emergency responders, including the Chilliwack Fire Department and ambulance paramedics, and the RCMP attended to the Vedder View Gardens Cemetery before 8 p.m. on Saturday (April 1) after a report of shots fired.

A massive police presence persisted for hours after the incident, but officers on the scene only called the matter an “ongoing investigation.”

There was seen what appeared to be a body covered with a tarp or body bag in the cemetery area, but, again, there has been no confirmation of a fatality or even injuries.

An RCMP officer in Vedder View Gardens cemetery in Chilliwack after 8 p.m. on April 1, 2023 at the scene of an apparent shooting, the third in the area in eight days. (Submitted photo by anonymous)

There were several pylons at the west end of the cemetery parking lot likely indicating the location of shell casings or other evidence.

Police were focused on, and were surrounding, a Mercedes coupe with its passenger side door open.

An RCMP helicopter was circling the scene as some residents came out to ask question about what was going on.

If the incident is confirmed to be a gang-related shooting, it would be the third targeted incident in eight days.

The first was last Saturday (March 25) at about 8 p.m. when two people were seriously injured in what RCMP called a targeted shooting that they say might be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Then on Thursday (March 30) police responded to a reported targeted shooting on Richardson Avenue in Sardis, where a man suffering with at least one gunshot wound to the leg was sent to hospital.

