With subzero temperatures in the forecast, White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter is open “until further notice.” (File photo)

Heavy rains prompt White Rock weather shelter to reopen

Up to 120 mm of rain expected by midday Saturday

With heavy rain in the forecast for tonight (Friday), officials with White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter say their doors will be open to those who need somewhere warm and dry to sleep.

READ MORE: Rainfall warning issued for parts of Lower Mainland

Volunteer co-ordinator Joan McMurtry said milder temperatures in recent days have meant the facility – which operates out of Star of the Sea Hall – has been closed “for the last while.”

“But (we) are opening tonight because of heavy rains,” McMurtry said by email.

Environment Canada, on both Thursday and Friday, issued a rainfall warning for parts of the Lower Mainland, stating up to 120 mm of precipitation, “at times heavy,” could fall in the region by midday Saturday, and advising residents to watch for possible washouts or flooding near rivers, creeks and culverts.


