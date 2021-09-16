(File)

(File)

Heavy rain, strong winds to hit Lower Mainland in late summer storm

Up to 50 millimetres of rain is expected throughout the region

It’s time to get out the umbrellas and hold them tight as a wash of heavy wind and rain is expected to hit the Lower Mainland on Friday (Sept. 17).

In a special weather statement, Environment Canada said that Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, the Sunshine Coast, and East Vancouver Island between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay are expected to receive between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain, with even more possible for the Howe Sound and North Shore mountains.

A “robust frontal system” will cross the B.C. south coast Friday, with the rain beginning overnight Thursday and intensifying throughout the day Friday, bringing with it strong winds.

Although the rain is expected to ease off on Friday evening, Environment Canada is warning of localized flooding and urging people to consider clearing leaves and debris from drainage areas.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Previous story
Climate change cited as reason to deny injunction extension over logging in B.C.
Next story
Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

Just Posted

Hopefuls from the ridings of both Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock campaigned for votes at Cloverdale’s virtual all-candidates meeting Sept. 14. Clockwise from top: Scott Wheatley Chamber director and host, Gordie Hogg, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Ian Kennedy, Jane Liu, John Aldag, moderator Rebecca Smith, and Rajesh Jayaprakash (middle). (Screenshot)
Political hopefuls offer their ideas in virtual all-candidates meeting

(File)
Heavy rain, strong winds to hit Lower Mainland in late summer storm

Police on the scene in South Surrey’s Morgan Heights neighbourhood following the Jan. 6, 2021 shooting death of Gary Kang. (File photo)
Forfeiture office targets parents of gang member killed in South Surrey

Homicide detectives, alongside RCMP and forensic investigators, were seen gathering evidence from Naomi Onotera’s home on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. The Langley mother was reported missing nearly three weeks ago on Aug. 28, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)
Homicide unit called in to investigate missing Langley woman’s case