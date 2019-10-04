Heavy police presence in Surrey residential neighbourhood

There is a heavy police presence in a residential area in Newton Friday evening (Oct. 4).
There are at least 10 police vehicles along 122nd Street, just off of Highway 10, according to a photo from the scene. There is police tape surrounding one of the homes.
A resident in the area said there are police dogs in the area as well.
The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.
More to come.
There’s a heavy police presence on 122nd Street, just off Highway 10. One of the houses is behind police tape. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/Ylnrc60cnl
— Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) October 5, 2019
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter