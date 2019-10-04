Heavy police presence in Surrey residential neighbourhood

One house is behind police tape

There is a heavy police presence in a residential area on 122nd Street, just off of Highway 10 Friday evening (Oct. 4). (Photo: submitted)

There is a heavy police presence in a residential area in Newton Friday evening (Oct. 4).

There are at least 10 police vehicles along 122nd Street, just off of Highway 10, according to a photo from the scene. There is police tape surrounding one of the homes.

A resident in the area said there are police dogs in the area as well.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for more information.

More to come.

