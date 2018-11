Body was discovered beneath the Golden Ears Bridge

Mounties gather near the Golden Ears Bridge after a body was found in Maple Ridge Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Police are on scene after a body was discovered beneath the Golden Ears Bridge in Maple Ridge Sunday.

The discovery was made just before 11:30 a.m. at Wharf Street and Hazelwood Street.

RCMP and firefighters have responded and several men wearing Hells Angels insignia are on scene.

• More to follow