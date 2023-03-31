“Heavy, late season snowfall”: Coquihalla, Highway 3 issued special weather statement

The snowfall is expected to intensify Friday evening

The Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 have been issued a special weather statement as they are expecting 25 centimetres on snow on Friday, March 31. (DriveBC)

Just when people were thinking winter was finally over, the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 3 has been issued a special weather statement for Friday, March 31.

The highways are expecting up to 25 centimetres of snow starting Friday morning, according to Environment Canada, who are calling this a “heavy, late season snowfall.”

Snow is expected to start lightly in the morning and the highway will experience freezing temperatures throughout the day. It is scheduled to intensify Friday evening and throughout Saturday, into the evening.

Highway 3 will start to see snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass on Friday afternoon.

Environment Canada reminds drivers that weather in the mountains can change drastically and suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayKelownaOkanaganSnowWeather