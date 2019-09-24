Tracy Redies, Surrey-White Rock MLA, is in hospital. (File photo)

Heart failure, hepatitis sideline South Surrey MLA Tracy Redies

Virus from Brazil trip believed at root of health concerns, Redies says in Facebook post

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies has been hospitalized with heart failure and hepatitis.

Redies shared the news with friends in a Facebook post Monday evening.

“I am in (Peace Arch Hospital) with congestive heart failure and acute hepatitis brought on by some virus they are trying to find likely picked up while I was in Brazil,” Redies writes.

“Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated – this could be a long road.”

Redies has been MLA for Surrey-White Rock since 2017, when she was elected to replace Gordie Hogg.

READ MORE: BC Liberals choose business veteran as Surrey-White Rock candidate

Redies is former CEO of Coast Capital Savings.

In a news release issued Monday, she was named critic for transportation and infrastructure.

Married, Redies has four children, and has lived in the South Surrey-White Rock area “on and off” since 1989.

Previous story
Raccoons punch hole through ceiling, ransack White Rock home
Next story
‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Just Posted

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

Three robberies in a month ‘unsettling’ for Surrey firefighters charity

Thousand of dollars worth of items stolen from charity thrift store; first aid equipment taken from trailer

Victoria team rows to victory at Head of the Nicomekl regatta

South Surrey rowing competition featured teams from across B.C.

Heart failure, hepatitis sideline South Surrey MLA Tracy Redies

Virus from Brazil trip believed at root of health concerns, Redies says in Facebook post

Police urge caution after two pedestrians struck in North Delta within 24 hours

The pedestrian were hit at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22 and 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Vancouver is latest B.C. school district to support students’ attending climate strike

Students in Vancouver and Surrey can miss class to attend a protest with their parent’s permission

Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Animal tranquilized to allow officers to cut plastic ring off

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

VIDEO: Canada undefeated so far at World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Last win was the hardest

Most Read