Heart failure, hepatitis sideline South Surrey MLA Tracy Redies

Virus from Brazil trip believed at root of health concerns, Redies says in Facebook post

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies has been hospitalized with heart failure and hepatitis.

Redies shared the news with friends in a Facebook post Monday evening.

“I am in (Peace Arch Hospital) with congestive heart failure and acute hepatitis brought on by some virus they are trying to find likely picked up while I was in Brazil,” Redies writes.

“Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated – this could be a long road.”

Thanks Keith – this one has got me down for the count. But I will get up again I hope! Thanks for all well wishes — Tracy Redies (@tracyrediesbc) September 24, 2019

Redies has been MLA for Surrey-White Rock since 2017, when she was elected to replace Gordie Hogg.

Redies is former CEO of Coast Capital Savings.

In a news release issued Monday, she was named critic for transportation and infrastructure.

Married, Redies has four children, and has lived in the South Surrey-White Rock area “on and off” since 1989.