A police car is shown in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

A police car is shown in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Hearing resumes into death of man who suffocated in spit hood in Halifax police cell

Corey Rogers died of suffocation on June 15, 2016, in a downtown detention centre

A Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing is underway into the death of a 41-year-old man who died in a Halifax police cell.

A medical examiner determined Corey Rogers died of suffocation on June 15, 2016, in the downtown detention centre with a spit hood covering his mouth as he appeared to be vomiting. Spit hoods are used to stop someone from spitting or biting.

Lawyers Jason Cooke and Ashley Hamp-Gonsalves are representing Jeannette Rogers, Corey’s mother, during the hearing today against the three Halifax police officers who brought her son to the lockup.

Rogers is appealing some of the disciplinary actions taken by Halifax police against constables Ryan Morris, Donna Lee Paris and Justin Murphy, saying they weren’t severe enough.

The officers had placed the hood on Rogers after his arrest at a Halifax children’s hospital, where he had been extremely intoxicated following the birth of his child.

In January, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ordered a new trial for two special constables at the Halifax lockup who were convicted in November 2019 of criminal negligence in the suffocation death.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

Police

Previous story
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians
Next story
B.C. provides $22 million for Heiltsuk development on Central Coast

Just Posted

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day. (Aaron Hinks photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock beach buzzing with activity on Father’s Day

High of 27C drew hundreds of people to the beach

White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day, which saw the temperatures in the area hit a record high. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock breaks 83-year-old weather record on Father’s Day

Temperature in city hit 28.7, beating 1938 mark by 1.5 degrees

SFN councillor Joanne Charles, White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker and Coun. David Chesney listen to welcoming remarks from Chief Harley Chappell (Xwopokton). (FIle photo)
White Rock, SFN grieve together on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Residents encouraged to wear orange on Canada Day

Surrey RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a white Jeep Saturday evening in Newton. (Shane MacKichan photo)
UPDATE: Surrey RCMP asking for video after shots fired in Newton

Surrey RCMP said a silver SUV shot at a white Jeep

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto and IOC President Thomas Bach, on a screen, speak during a five=party online meeting at Harumi Island Triton Square Tower Y in Tokyo Monday, June 21, 2021. The Tokyo Olympics will allow some local fans to attend when the games open in just over a month, Tokyo organizing committee officials and the IOC said on Monday. (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics to allow Japanese fans only, with strict limits

Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of 10,000 fans

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vegas Golden Knights’ Nicolas Roy scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during overtime game 4 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action in Montreal, Sunday, June 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Roy tallies OT winner as Vegas beats Montreal 2-1 to even NHL semifinal at 2-2

Game 5 set for Tuesday in Las Vegas

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

(Black Press Media files)
Burnaby RCMP look for witnesses in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist dead

Investigators believe that the suspect vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle before fleeing the scene

Blair Lebsack, owner of RGE RD restaurant, poses for a portrait in the dining room, in Edmonton, Friday, June 18, 2021. Canadian restaurants are having to find ways to deal with the rising cost of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canadian restaurateurs grapple with rising food costs, menu prices expected to rise

Restaurants are a low margin industry, so there’s not a lot of room to work in additional costs

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Fort St. John man arrested after allegedly inviting sexual touching from children

Two children reported the incident to a trusted adult right away

Most Read