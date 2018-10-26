The Crown is appealing after charges were stayed against Jamie Bacon in relation to the Surrey Six killings. (File photo)

Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

Last December, a judge granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

A hearing is set to begin in Vancouver today as the Crown appeals a 2017 court ruling that stayed charges against Red Scorpions gang leader Jamie Bacon in connection to the Surrey Six slayings.

On Dec. 1, 2017, a BC Supreme Court decision was released that said a judge had granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings in his trial on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Later that month, B.C.’s prosecution indicated it was appealing.

After the ruling, B.C. Attorney General David Eby said he was “shocked, as I’m sure all British Columbians are right now.” He expressed “tremendous disappointment.”

“The families of the victims and all who have been impacted by this terrible crime deserve peace, and they will not find it today,” he said.

See also: ‘Evil won that day,’ mom of Surrey Six victims says

The 2017 hearing occurred in closed court, and the judge’s reasons for granting the application are sealed.

The prosecution service later said it had reviewed the abbreviated ruling, saying it reveals “errors of law” and that “the public interest requires an appeal.”

The service said it anticipates that further court filings, as well as some or all of the appeal proceedings, will be sealed or closed to the public.

See also: Men sentenced in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon

Six men, including two innocent bystanders, were shot dead at the Balmoral Tower on Oct. 19, 2007. Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston were convicted in 2014 of six counts of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy.

Previous story
More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper
Next story
U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

Just Posted

Hearing begins as Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six killings

Last December, a judge granted Bacon’s application for a stay of proceedings on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

3,400 Metro Vancouver postal workers go on strike

Rotating strikes hit the region as Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers continue talks

‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ exhibit to open with Métis celebration

Cultural event will officially launch exhibit on Métis history at Museum of Surrey

Safety upgrades to start on White Rock railway crossings

Work includes signals and gates.

VIDEO: Surrey RCMP say two teen boys sent to hospital with ‘non-life threatening’ injuries following stabbing

Police looking for another youth who is a ‘person of interest’ in the alleged assault in Guildford

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Vancouver police probe shots fired outside No. 5 Orange

Officers were able to confirm shots had been fired, but no suspect or victims were located

Man detained in U.S. mail-bomb investigation

Targets so far include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton and Eric Holder

5 to start your day

Crown appeals stay against Jamie Bacon, BC Hydro releases poll results showing just how much its customers love their pets and more

Do you leave the heat or the TV on for your pet when you’re not home?

A BC Hydro poll says more than half of customers put their pet’s comfort above saving energy

Wildlife group files complaint against B.C. conservation service for bear death

The death of a female black bear that fell from a tree after being darted with a tranquilizer has prompted a wildlife group to file a complaint with the British Columbia Conservation Officer Service.

U.S. Exxon lawsuit takes aim at Alberta oilsands over climate risks

The lawsuit charges that Exxon deliberately lowballed by $30 billion the carbon costs faced by 14 different Alberta oilsands operations it runs through its subsidiary Imperial Oil.

Turkey to Saudi Arabia: Where is Khashoggi’s body?

The Saudi officials who killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi in their Istanbul consulate must reveal the location of his body, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

More suspicious packages found, these to Booker, Clapper

The targets of the packages were some of the figures most frequently criticized by President Donald Trump.

Most Read