The BC Centre for Disease Control advises public to discard products purchased from A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Clinic in Surrey. (BCCDC photo)

Health warning issued on Surrey herbal product

Products from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurdvedic Clinic Ltd. in Newton found to contain lead and mercury

The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning people to discard products purchased from Surrey’s A1 Herbal Ayurvedic Clinic Ltd. at #31–8430 128th St. in Newton, saying they’ve been found to contain lead and mercury. Health Canada says they could pose “serious health risks.”

Fraser Health issued the clinic a closure order pursuant to the Public Health Act, after an inspection, and seized products, ingredients and equipment.

A Health Canada advisory issued January 28 states A1 was operating without a required Health Canada license, a serious contravention, and the government “is considering further action and will inform Canadians as needed should any new health risks be identified.”

The BCCDC says using these products can lead to severe illness and even death, and is aware of one client of the clinic becoming ill from lead poisoning. Symptoms of lead poisoning include anemia, headaches, irritability, slowed thinking, constipation, stomach pain, miscarriages and stillbirth.

People who’ve experienced these symptoms after using these products should contact their doctor and anyone with questions or seeking more information is asked to contact Fraser Health’s Surrey Health Protection office at 604-930-5405 Local 765612.

According to the Health Canada Advisory, issued Monday, the products were seized after the BCCDC advised Health Canada of a case of heavy metal toxicity involving a patient who was using products from the Surrey clinic. Subsequent laboratory testing discovered the lead and mercury.

“Selling unauthorized health products is illegal in Canada,” the advisory states. “Health Canada has previously cancelled all of A1 Herbal’s natural health product licences.

Ayurvedic medicinal products are used in traditional Indian healing practice, and are often imported from India.

The advisory says all ayurvedic products sold at the Surrey clinic, and through the company’s website, are affected and people should stop using them. Products were also seized from an affiliated clinic in Brampton, Ontario.

Children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women are most susceptible to the toxic effects of heavy metals, which accumulate in vital organs, the advisory warns.


