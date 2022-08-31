Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Ontario. (Google Maps)

Health officials in Ontario investigate reports of diners getting sick

An investigation has been launched and Delight Restaurant & BBQ has been closed

Health officials in a southern Ontario municipality are investigating reports of several diners becoming seriously ill following a weekend meal at a restaurant in Markham.

York Region Public Health says in a news release it responded immediately by launching an investigation and closing Delight Restaurant & BBQ.

The release says at this point officials are unable to confirm the number of people hospitalized or the potential cause of the severe illness.

Anyone who ate at the restaurant on Saturday or Sunday and is feeling unwell should seek medical attention.

That includes people who had dine-in, takeout and delivery, and anyone who has leftovers should throw them out.

The release says the restaurant remains closed while the investigation continues, and that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

The Canadian Press

