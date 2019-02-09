Health officials confirm case of measles in Vancouver

Measles is a severely contagious illness that spreads easily through the air

One person has been treated for measles in the Lower Mainland, the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority has confirmed.

A spokesperson with the health authority told Black Press Media that VCH’s chief medical officer, Dr. Patricial Daly, was notified of the person’s diagnosis on Friday.

No public notifications were sent out about the confirmed case, the spokesperson said, because the person was no longer contagious so there was no risk to the public.

Measles is a severe illness that spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can survive in small droplets in the air for several hours. The airborne spread of measles virus makes the disease very contagious.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and inflamed eyes, which typically start appearing seven to 14 days after initial exposure. These are followed three to seven days later by a rash, which lasts at least three days.

If you believe you may have measles, health officials urge you to call your doctor.

